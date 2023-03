New Suit - ERISA

State Farm Insurance, AT&T and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action, seeking reimbursement for medical services received, was filed by Jakeway, Jakeway & Jakeway on behalf of Catherine Foland and Jeffrey M. Foland. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10511, Foland et al v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al.