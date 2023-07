New Suit

Geico, an auto insurance company, and other defendants were hit with a complaint Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his deductible price was doubled after he reported a 'lost keys' claim to Geico. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01477, Fogarty v. Geico et al.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 6:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael L Fogarty

defendants

Geico

Rayven Johnson

Ryan Settle

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation