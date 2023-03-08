New Suit - Patent

FODS LLC, which designs polymer mats to remove mud and sediment from vehicle tires, filed a patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit against former manufacturer D&D Manufacturing and Low Impact Technologies on Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, brought by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, accuses D&D of breaching its contract with FODS and misappropriating trade secrets by manufacturing knockoff mats for Low Impact. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00059, FODS LLC v. Low Impact Technologies USA Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

