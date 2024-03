News From Law.com

Blank Rome saw positive growth across the board in 2023, including a 10.2% increase in net income and an 8.7% increase in profits per equity partner (PEP).According to firm managing partner and chairman Grant Palmer, this is the fifth consecutive year in which net income growth surpassed 8.5%, coinciding with the course of the firm's five year strategic plan.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 29, 2024, 6:16 PM

nature of claim: /