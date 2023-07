New Suit - Patent

Rockwell Automation, a supplier of industrial automation tools, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Phillips, McLaughlin & Hall and Rabicoff Law on behalf of Focus Global Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00782, Focus Global Solutions LLC v. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 18, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Focus Global Solutions LLC

Plaintiffs

Phillips, Mclaughlin & Hall, P.A.

defendants

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims