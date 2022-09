New Suit - Patent

Lenovo Group, the popular laptop manufacturer and parent company of Motorola, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Napoli Shkolnik LLC and Rabicoff Law on behalf of Focus Global Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01170, Focus Global Solutions LLC v. Lenovo (United States) Inc.

Technology

September 06, 2022, 3:28 PM