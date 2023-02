New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment class action Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court against full-service staffing company Riverway Business Services Inc. over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The class is also represented by Ash Law and Hooper Hathaway PC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00624, Fobbs et al v. Riverway Business Services Inc.

Business Services

February 21, 2023, 11:56 AM