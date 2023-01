Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a hailstorm, was filed by Ekl Williams & Provenzale on behalf of F.O.A.N. Properties. The case is 1:23-cv-00191, F.O.A.N. Properties LLC v. Owners Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 6:24 PM