New Suit - Trade Secrets

Littler Mendelson and Stembridge Taylor LLC filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Arkansas Eastern District Court on behalf of Foam Holdings Inc. The suit, naming Creative Foam Products LLC and Foam Holding former employee Charles Tyner, contends that Tyner stole business contacts, cost and pricing information and sales data to further the interests of his new employer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00320, Foam Holdings Inc v. Creative Foam Products LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 04, 2023, 4:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Foam Holdings Inc

Plaintiffs

Littler Mendelson

Stembridge Taylor LLC

defendants

Charles Tyner

Creative Foam Products LLC

nature of claim: 880/