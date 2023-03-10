New Suit - Copyright

Yahoo was sued by FNTV for copyright infringement on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit arises from a violent protest at a Rochester restaurant in Sept. 2020 following the release of body cam footage from the fatal arrest of Daniel Prude. According to the complaint, Yahoo used a still image from FNTV's video footage of the protest for a news article on its website without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02054, FNTV LLC v. Yahoo Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 10, 2023, 7:40 PM