New Suit - Copyright

Vox Media was sued by FNTV LLC for copyright infringement on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit arises from the Aug. 2020 arrest of Black Lives Matter activist Derrick Ingram, which drew protests due to the NYPD's use of facial recognition software. According to the complaint, Vox used a still image from FNTV's video footage of the arrest for a news article on its website theverge.com without permission. The suit was filed by the Sanders Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00467, FNTV LLC v. Vox Media LLC.