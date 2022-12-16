Who Got The Work

James Rosenfeld of Davis Wright Tremaine has entered an appearance for Time USA in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 1 in New York Southern District Court by Sanders Law Group on behalf of professional videographer FNTV LLC, accuses Time of displaying the plaintiff's video of a confrontation between protestors and the New York City Police Department on the news magazine's website without authorization or permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:22-cv-09367, FNTV, LLC v. Time USA, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 16, 2022, 11:25 AM