New Suit - Copyright

iHeartMedia was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit in Texas Western District Court on Tuesday. The lawsuit, filed by Sanders Law Group on behalf of FNTV LLC, a photography business, accuses iHeartMedia of posting the plaintiff’s original photo on its website without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00586, FNTV, LLC v. iHeartMedia, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 09, 2023, 1:08 PM

Plaintiffs

FNTV, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

iHeartMedia, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims