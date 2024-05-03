Who Got The Work

Conte C. Cicala of Withers has entered an appearance for Proactive Supply Chain Group USA Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 19 in California Central District Court by Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary on behalf of FNS Inc., seeks $421,209 from the defendant for allegedly failing to deliver cargo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt, is 2:24-cv-02221, Fns, Inc. v. Proactive Supply Chain Group USA Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 03, 2024, 10:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Fns, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary

defendants

Ace Logistics Inc.

Proactive Supply Chain Group USA Inc.

defendant counsels

Withers

nature of claim: 450/over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws