New Suit - Contract

W.R. Berkley, an insurance company, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Connecticut District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Genova Burns on behalf of FMLASource Inc., alleges Berkley tried to improperly terminate its contract with FMLASource for employee leave administration services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00435, Fmlasource, Inc. v. W.R. Berkley Corporation.

Insurance

April 05, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Fmlasource, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Genova Burns

defendants

W.R. Berkley Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract