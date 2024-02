News From Law.com

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn's announcement of his plan to resign from office on April 1 in order to become a partner in Lippes Mathias has created one of many open seat races for top prosecutors in upstate and western New York this year. At least 10 district attorney seats will be up for grabs in upstate and western New York in November, including in the Buffalo area and state capitol.

New York

February 20, 2024, 3:22 PM

