Who Got The Work

Gabrielle N. Gee of Hall Booth Smith has entered an appearance for Christopher Jons in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Oct. 12 in Montana District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, is 4:22-cv-00098, Flynn v. Pabst et al.

Montana

November 26, 2022, 9:52 AM