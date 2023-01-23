Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of a former manager who asserts that the company undermined her authority due to gender bias and retaliated against her via fraudulent assessments on her performance review. The case is 2:23-cv-00266, Flynn v. Karl Storz Endoscopy-America, Inc.

Health Care

January 23, 2023, 2:03 PM