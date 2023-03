Who Got The Work

Tyler M. Stockton from Boone Karlberg and Dillon Kato from Worden Thane PC have stepped in to represent Calvin T. Christian and Christian Samson & Baskett, Holly M. Mohercich and Mark Mohercich, respectively, in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed by pro se plaintiffs on Feb. 7 in Montana District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, is 4:23-cv-00007, Flynn v. Christian et al.

March 24, 2023, 8:47 AM

Kenneth Jay Flynn

Calvin T. Christian

Christian Samson & Baskett PLLC

Darrell Peterson

David A. Hofer

Holly M. Mohercich

Jerry Waltari

John Wurz

K. Dale Schwankee

Mark Mohercich

Mark Pyrak

Steve Brown

Steven R. Brown

Boone Karlberg, P.C.

Worden Thane PC

Hall Booth Smith

Front Range Law, PLLC

Biehl Law PLLC

Hi-Line Law, PLLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract