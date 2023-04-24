Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Arch Insurance Co. and Evans General Contractors LLC and other defendants to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Manion Stigger LLP on behalf of Flynn Brothers Contracting Inc. The suit alleges that Evans failed to pay for construction work performed by the plaintiff. The case is 3:23-cv-00204, Flynn Brothers Contracting, Inc. v. KY Louisville Campground, LLC et al.

Insurance

April 24, 2023, 3:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Flynn Brothers Contracting, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Olivia A. Polston

Manion Stigger, LLP

defendants

Arch Insurance Company

Evans General Contractors, LLC

KY Louisville Campground, LLC

Pinnacle Bank

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract