New Suit - Patent

Target was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court over the company's sale of Sky Viper Force Hover Sphere drones. The lawsuit was filed by Capshaw Derieux LLP and Workman Nydegger on behalf of Flying Heliball LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00036, Flying Heliball, LLC v. Target Corporation.