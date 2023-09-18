Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. has tapped attorneys H. Minor Pipes III, Patrick J. Lorio and Elizabeth Ann Houts from Pipes Miles Beckman to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Aug. 2 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Daly & Black on behalf of Charles Fly. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance, is 2:23-cv-03024, Fly v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 18, 2023, 9:38 AM

Charles Fly

Daly & Black, P.C.

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Pipes Miles Beckman, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute