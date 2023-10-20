Flurry of Patent Suits Against Communications Companies Land...

News From Law.com

Patent infringement lawsuits against three cell phone service providers and one cell phone manufacturer were filed this week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Affected companies are AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., T-Mobile USA Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. In addition, General Motors Co. is being sued by Communication Advances LLC for alleged use of Communication Advances' eye-gazing detection technology, which the plaintiff claims infringes on two of its patents. The eight lawsuits described were located through, and can be reviewed in Law.com RADAR.

October 20, 2023, 4:33 PM

