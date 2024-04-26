Flurry of Law Firms Sign New Client Lobbying Relationships, ...

News From Law.com

After raking in millions in lobbying revenue in the first quarter of 2024, several large law firms continued to report new client relationships in recent weeks, including work for trade associations, technology companies and healthcare groups. Law firms that reported new lobbying clients in recent weeks include Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck; Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; Holland & Knight; K&L Gates; Covington & Burling; and Hogan Lovells, according to filings under the Lobbying Disclosure Act.

April 26, 2024, 12:27 PM

