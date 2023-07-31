New Suit - Civil Rights

Fifth Third Bank and Gary Carr were hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Monday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Antonio Lynn Fluker, accuses the defendants of disclosing the plaintiff's sensitive financial data to a U.S. Secret Service agent without a subpoena or search warrant and unlawfully freezing the plaintiff's accounts after he received a $450,000 deposit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00484, Fluker v. Fifth Third Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 31, 2023, 5:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Antonio Fluker

defendants

Fifth Third Bank

Gary Carr

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation