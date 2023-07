New Suit - Employment

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, was hit with an employment lawsuit Monday in Ohio Southern District Court. The court action was filed by the Mendenhall Law Group and Hurwitz Law on behalf of a former employee who claims he was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the company's COVID-19 vaccine policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00486, Flueck v. T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Telecommunications

July 31, 2023, 6:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Dennis Flueck

The Law Offices Of Warner Mendenhall, Inc.

defendants

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination