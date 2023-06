New Suit - Personal Injury

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Lyft and David Johnson were sued Wednesday in New Jersey District Court for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was filed by Simon & Simon on behalf of Barbara Floyd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03499, Floyd v. Johnson et al.

June 28, 2023, 4:54 PM

