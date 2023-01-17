New Suit

Former NFL player Sharrif K. Floyd and the Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Endurance American Specialty Insurance and other defendants on Tuesday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit relates to career-ending nerve damage to Floyd's knee in 2017 following surgical complications. According to the complaint, the defendants wrongfully withheld $10 million in coverage under two insurance policies. The suit was brought by Ver Ploeg & Marino, Heise Suarez Melville and the Brad Sohn Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00012, Floyd et al. v. Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

January 17, 2023, 6:19 PM