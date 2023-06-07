Flowers From Oprah and Parking Rent: Justices Disclose Gifts...

News From Law.com

As lawmakers and media outlets continue to scrutinize the ethical conduct of U.S. Supreme Court justices, the judiciary released a new batch of financial disclosures Wednesday revealing sources of income, gifts and investments from seven members of the court. Justices Samuel Alito Jr. and Clarence Thomas have asked for extensions to file the disclosure forms. Amid calls for heightened ethics standards for the court, the justices included a variety of new details about their earnings and assets in Wednesday's batch of financial disclosures.

June 07, 2023, 4:50 PM

