New Suit - Product Liability

CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Walmart were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court alleging that the retailers failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Singleton Schreiber LLP and Watts Guerra LLC on behalf of a mother who says taking the drug while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06405, Flournoy et al v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc. et al.