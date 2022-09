Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against American Freight LLC to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Pfeifer Law Firm on behalf of Angel Flournoy. The case is 4:22-cv-00793, Flournay v. American Freight LLC.

Arkansas

September 02, 2022, 7:35 PM