Bed Bath & Beyond and Life Pro Fitness LLC were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, which asserts one patent related to a dumbbell design, was filed by Handal & Morofsky on behalf of Floriey Industries International Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05791, Floriey Industries International Co., Ltd. b v. Life Pro Fitness LLC et al.