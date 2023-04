News From Law.com

Florida's three Am Law 100 players had a banner year in 2022, each doubling the national average in a year when many firms struggled to replicate their gains from the previous year. The average revenue growth across the board for the Am Law 100 stood at 3.6% last year, a sharp decline from 2021's average of 14.8%.

April 18, 2023, 12:16 PM

nature of claim: /