Floridas Third DCA Vacates $1.5M Arbitration Award Against M...

A state appellate court in South Florida vacated a $1.5 million arbitration award against a Miami law firm, finding that after a trial court vacated the award and a successor court confirmed the award on a motion for reconsideration, the successor court abused its discretion. Jesse Panuccio and Eric Palmer of Boies Schiller Flexner in Fort Lauderdale—who represents the appellant, the Ferraro Law Firm, against the cross-appellant, Royal Merchant Holdings LLC—said the ruling reaffirmed that arbitrations must be fundamentally fair, to ensure that participants receive notice and an opportunity to be heard on the claims against them.

June 17, 2024, 3:37 PM

