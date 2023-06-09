Floridas Third DCA Rejects Miccosukee Tribes Claim for $900K...

News From Law.com

Florida's Third District Court of Appeal likely ended any hope that appellant-defendants Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida could have in recovering $900,000 in attorney fees in a case that went before former Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman. The Third DCA ruled Hanzman correctly considered each factor within Section 768.79, Florida Statutes, when the circuit court awarded Miccosukee a sanction of $10,000 and attorney fees and costs of $30,000, after it served rejected proposals for settlement to the appellees-plaintiffs, the law firm Lewis Tein and its partners, Guy Lewis and Michael Tein.

June 09, 2023, 1:42 PM

