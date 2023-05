News From Law.com

The five Am Law 200 firms established in Florida collectively outpaced the national averages on revenue and profit figures, while talent volume seemed to dwindle. On average, Florida's Am Law 200 firms increased revenue by 5.6%, compared to the national 4.1% average increase. But with Greenspoon Marder hiking its revenue four times more than the national figure, the revenue average seems particularly skewed by that firm's performance.

Florida

May 24, 2023, 1:54 PM

