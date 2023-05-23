Floridas 3rd DCA Rules Attorney Who Appeared Late on Case on...

News From Law.com

A state appellate court ruled that a Miami attorney is on the hook for thousands of dollars in sanctions. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal delivered the news to Miami-based lawyer Lawrence Shapiro. Shapiro appeared for the plaintiff, Eric Readon, after the Miami-Dade Circuit Court twice entered sanctions against Readon and his attorney, Andrew Kassier, for continuing to prosecute a defamation action against the defendant, WLRG, without "factual or legal support." Robert Jarvis, an independent ethics expert at Nova Southeastern University College of Law, said the case set precedent in the Sunshine State.

Florida

May 23, 2023, 6:04 PM

