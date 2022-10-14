Florida Uber Eats Driver Shot in Subways Parking Lot Reaches...

News From Law.com

A Coral Gables attorney announced Friday a $3 million settlement reached with a Subway franchise that failed to secure its parking lot, resulting in assailants shooting an Uber Eats driver and nearly making him part of a national trend in the rising number of gig workers murdered. Douglas McCarron, a partner at the Haggard Law Firm, represents plaintiff Guelmond St. Clermont. Unknown assailants shot St. Clermont nearby a Subway operated by defendant ASK 200 Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

