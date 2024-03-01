Who Got The Work

Michael A. Packer of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Scottsdale Indemnity Company in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The suit, filed Jan. 16 in Florida Southern District Court by Lapin & Leichtling on behalf of Florida Title and Escrow Professionals, seeks to declare that Scottsdale has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith, is 1:24-cv-20183, Florida Title and Escrow Professionals, Inc. v. Scottsdale Indemnity Company.

Insurance

March 01, 2024, 9:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Florida Title and Escrow Professionals, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Lapin & Leichtling, LLP

defendants

Scottsdale Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute