Florida Supreme Court Unilaterally Amends Appellate Procedur...

A University of Miami Law School health and civil procedures expert said that a state Supreme Court ruling amending a section of the Florida Rule of Appellate Procedure would "undoubtedly" shake up the strategy in how plaintiffs and defendants approach their medical malpractice cases. JoNel Newman referenced the ruling involving petitioner, the University of Florida board of trustees, which moved to dismiss a medical malpractice action in which it asserted that respondent, Laurie Carmody, had a proposed expert who failed to meet the statutory requirements under the Medical Malpractice Act.

Florida

July 07, 2023, 4:21 PM

