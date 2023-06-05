Florida Supreme Court to Rule on Discipline for Broward Circ...

News From Law.com

A Fort Lauderdale judge who presided over a high-profile death penalty case was hit with a public reprimand recommendation after she did not contest the findings and recommendations alleged by the commission investigating allegations of judicial misconduct in the Sunshine State. The Investigative Panel of the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission, by a majority vote of its members, found that former Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Scherer exhibited conduct that was, at times, "intemperate and gave the appearance of partiality to the prosecution," in the proceedings involving mass shooter Nikolas J. Cruz.

June 05, 2023, 6:39 PM

