Florida Supreme Court Suspends State Prosecutor for 2 Years ...

The Florida Supreme Court suspended a prosecutor at the State Attorney's Office for two years after the lawyer knowingly presented false information that was contradicted by surveillance video he refused to show in court to jurors. Jan Jacobowitz, a leading ethics expert at the University of Miami School of Law, is not involved in the suspension of the respondent, Bryon Aven of the Brevard State Attorney's Office, entered by the state high court. She said the Aven's actions strike at the heart of the criminal justice system.

September 18, 2023, 1:28 PM

