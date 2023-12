News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court suspended Peter Gonzalez, a partner and founder of the Sanchez-Medina, Gonzalez, Quesada, Lage, Gomez & Machado, for 30 days after the litigator failed to respond to an order to show cause.

December 14, 2023, 1:33 PM

