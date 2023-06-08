Florida Supreme Court Suspends Miami Attorney for 91 Days | ...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court entered a 91-day rehabilitative suspension against Bruce Jacobs, a Miami-based foreclosure defense lawyer. "Ultimately, the record clearly supports the referee's finding that Jacobs made statements in three separate legal proceedings that impugned the integrity of members of the judiciary, and Jacobs has failed to show that he had an objectively reasonable factual basis for making the statements," the Florida Supreme Court ruled, except for Justice Meredith Sasso, who did not participate.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 2:56 PM

nature of claim: /