News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court entered a one-year suspension of a Coral Gables attorney, whom a trial court judge called out for exhibiting "the sort of fraud upon the court" that state law has found to be "the most egregious and worthy of ultimate sanctions." Leo Benitez of Benitez & Associates was suspended following an uncontested amended referee's report that found him guilty of violating multiple Rules Regulating the Florida Bar.

Florida

July 20, 2023, 3:42 PM

nature of claim: /