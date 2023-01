News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court ruled that a trial judge in a wrongful-death action must use judicial discretion on whether a punitive damages award a jury returned is reasonable in comparison to both the compensatory damage award and the injury that the beneficiaries suffered. The ruling was based on a question the Fifth District Court of Appeal certified involving petitioner Brinda Coates against respondent R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

January 06, 2023, 2:25 PM