Florida Supreme Court Ruling Allows Judicial Commissions to ...

The Florida Supreme Court consolidated and denied twin lawsuits challenging the residency requirement for judicial nominees. Justice Carlos G. Muñiz, who penned the majority opinion, delivered bad news to the petitioners, Whitney Boan, an Orlando-based attorney, and state Sen. Geraldine F. Thompson. The lawyer and senator separately filed emergency petitions against the respondents, the Fifth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission and the new Sixth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission.

December 16, 2022, 10:51 AM