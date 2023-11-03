Florida Supreme Court Rules on Certified Question Over $30M ...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court entered an opinion on a certified question ruling that a personal injury damages award does not need to be reduced by a payment the plaintiff received to settle a bad faith claim against his uninsured motorist insurance carrier. And that is good news for Brent Steinberg, Daniel Greene, and Jacob Schuster of Swope, Rodante in Tampa, because a $30 million jury verdict in favor of their client, respondent-plaintiff, Randy Willoughby, was upheld.

