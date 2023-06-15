Florida Supreme Court Rules Offer-of-Judgment Is Not a Preva...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court ruled that the state's offer-of-judgment statute does not require that the party seeking fees prevail in the proceeding for it to be entitled to attorney fees under the statute, and, therefore the offer-of-judgment statute "is not a prevailing-party statute." Javier A. Lopez, a partner at Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton in Coral Gables, is an attorney fees expert independent of the Supreme Court ruling on the "recurring issue of law regarding Florida's offer-of-judgment statute," based on the case in which the plaintiff, Brind Coates, sued the defendant, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., for the wrongful death of her sister, Lois Stuckey.

June 15, 2023, 5:04 PM

