Florida Supreme Court Modifies Professionalism, CLE Rules | ...

The Code for Resolving Professionalism Complaints and the Rules Regulating the Florida Bar are undergoing some changes following a corrected opinion entered Thursday by the Florida Supreme Court. As a result, the Supreme Court provided clarification on professionalism requirements, emphasized professionalism in online communications, modified the continuing legal education, or CLE requirements by reducing from 33 to 30 the number of CLE hours required in a three-year reporting period, and removed "bias elimination" from the sub-requirement from programs focused on professionalism, substance abuse, and mental health and wellness.

August 02, 2023, 2:13 PM

